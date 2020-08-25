1976 ~ 2020

Born December 18, 1976 in Salt Lake City and passed unexpectedly on August 15, 2020.

Chris loved spending time with his family and loved ones, camping, fishing, or just hanging out chatting and listening to music. He also loved to play his guitar, sing, and write music. He was very creative and could be found painting, drawing, or even crafting habitats for his most recent adventure- collecting tarantulas. And although his love of food led to some very interesting late night snacks, he enjoyed barbecuing and could not resist a good steak. Chris was a passionate man who loved with his whole heart. "Love to Love".

Chris is survived by his wife Brooke, his children Noah, Brooklynn, and Maesa, his sisters Kimberly (Jerzie and Joselyn), and Natalee (Danny, Violet, Stella, and Margaret), as well as many in-laws, nieces and nephews out of state, and numerous friends. Preceded in death by his mother Terri, father Kim, and grandparent Nephi, Lois, Nancy, and Donald.

A celebration of life will be held at Creekside Park in Holladay at 1592 E. Murray Holladay Road on Sunday, August 30, 2020 from 3-7 pm. Join us to celebrate Chris and throw a round of disc golf and share all of your favorite memories.



