Starks Funeral Parlor
3651 S 900 E
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
(801) 474-9119
Calling hours
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
2:30 PM - 3:00 PM
Risen Life Church
2780 East 3900 South
Salt Lake City, UT
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
3:00 PM
Risen Life Church
2780 East 3900 South
Salt Lake City, UT
Christopher Robert Toth


1993 - 2019
Christopher Robert Toth Obituary
Christopher R. Toth
March 2, 1993 ~ August 1, 2019
Our beloved Christopher passed away on August 1, 2019 in Springfield, Missouri. He was 26.
Chris was born in Salt Lake City to Robyn and Scott Toth. He leaves behind his beloved siblings, Ryan(Katie) Toth and Megan(MJ) Tineo, his Oma (Nelia Storey), and numerous family members and amazing friends. He joyfully joined his sweet Papa and will be laid to rest with him.
Chris's extraordinary love for life, kind and genuine heart, and free spirit will be missed by all. He was loved by so many.
A celebration of Chris's life will be held on Saturday, August 10th at 3 P.M. at Risen Life Church 2780 East 3900 South in Salt Lake City. Friends may call from 2:30 to 3:00 P.M. Arrangements entrusted to Starks Funeral Parlor. Please share your photos and memories and view an extended obituary at www.starksfuneral.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Aug. 9, 2019
