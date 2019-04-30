|
|
Christopher S. Metos
1922~2019
Salt Lake City, UT-Our beloved Father, Grandfather and good friend, Christopher S. Metos, age 96, died on April, 26, 2019 of complications incident to age. He was born June 28, l922.
Chris married Helen Patsuris on July l0, l955 in the Greek Orthodox Holy Trinity Cathedral, Salt Lake City, UT. They were the parents of four children: Sylvia, George, Tom, and Paula (John) Saltas, all of Salt Lake City, UT. He had eight grandchildren: Pete, Eleni and Michael Saltas; Kassandra, Nicholas and Melissa Metos; Christopher and Dimitri Metos.
The Trisagion Prayer Service will be held at 9:30 AM and the Funeral will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral. The Cathedral is located at 279 South 300 West, Salt Lake City, UT 84l01. Interment will be conducted at Mount Olivet Cemetery, 1342 East 500 South, Salt Lake City, UT.
The family wishes to thank Chris's many relatives, friends, and neighbors for their loyal, inspirational support during his illness. His Goddaughter, Elaine Zambos, has always been very kind and attentive to Dad. She never missed an opportunity to shower him with holiday gifts and take him to lunch. The family is also grateful to Shirlene Hunt (CNA), Giancarlo Luritta (CNA), and Becky Price (Nurse) of Summit Home Health and Hospice. And finally, many thanks to Levy Suarez for his twice daily, compassionate, caregiver services.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests donations be made in his memory to the Hellenic Cultural Museum, 279 South 300 West, Salt Lake City, UT 84l0l.
Funeral Directors: Memorial Holladay~Cottonwood Mortuary. Condolences may be shared with the family at http://www.memorialutah.com/obituary/holladay-cottonwood/christopher-s-metos/
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 30, 2019