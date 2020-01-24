|
Christopher Craig Zoellner
1983-2020
We will be celebrating Chris's life on January 25, 2020 at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park, 3401 South Highland Drive in Salt Lake City. A viewing will be held from 12:00 to 1:45 pm. Sharing memories of Chris will start at 2 pm. Thank you to everyone that took time to look for Chris. He will truly be missed. Chris, we love you to the moon and back! Keep riding in paradise! For the full obituary, please visit www.wasatchlawn.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Jan. 24, 2020