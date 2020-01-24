Home

Wasatch Lawn Mortuary
3401 South Highland Drive
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
(801) 466-8687
Viewing
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:45 PM
Wasatch Lawn Mortuary
3401 South Highland Drive
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
2:00 PM
Wasatch Lawn Mortuary
3401 South Highland Drive
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
View Map
Christopher Zoellner


1983 - 2020
Christopher Craig Zoellner
1983-2020
We will be celebrating Chris's life on January 25, 2020 at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park, 3401 South Highland Drive in Salt Lake City. A viewing will be held from 12:00 to 1:45 pm. Sharing memories of Chris will start at 2 pm. Thank you to everyone that took time to look for Chris. He will truly be missed. Chris, we love you to the moon and back! Keep riding in paradise! For the full obituary, please visit www.wasatchlawn.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Jan. 24, 2020
