Cindy Lavon Savage
Lewis
1953 ~ 2020
Cindy Lavon Savage Lewis, age 66, passed away at her home on March 12, 2020. Born August 22, 1953, to Frances Joseph and Norman Cornford Savage in Ogden, Utah. She married James Hardy Lewis, Jr. on February 7, 1986. Cindy loved to quilt, knit, and sew. She loved following track and field and football at any level. She was very supportive and proud of her children and loved them very much. Survived by her children, Stephanie and Matthew, and her brother and sisters, Clelles, Norm, and Nancy, and their families. Preceded in death by her husband and parents. A viewing will be held Tuesday March 17, 2020 at Larkin Mortuary, 260 East South Temple, Salt Lake City, Utah from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Rosary at Larkin Mortuary at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday evening. A graveside service will be held Wednesday March 18, 2020 at Murray Cemetery at 10:30 a.m..
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 15, 2020