Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Utah Museum of Contemporary Art
Cindy Layne Fox


1964 - 2019
Cindy Layne Fox Obituary
Cindy Layne Fox
1964-2019
Our beloved Laynie died on June 29th unexpectedly but peacefully at home. Born October 14, 1964, to Linda Lee and Nyle B. Fox. Survived by her brothers Bret and Bryan Fox, nieces and nephew- Baylee, Emma, Chanel, Elizabeth, Ellie and Jeffrey. Attended local schools, graduated from Skyline High School and attended the University of Utah where she was a member of Delta Gamma Sorority. She received a BA from Westminster College. Layne was a talented artist, wonderful friend and treasured aunt. She leaves a large hole in the hearts of her family. The family will host a memorial at the Utah Museum of Contemporary Art on July 20, 6:00-8:00 pm. For full obituary, please visit: www.larkinmortury.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from July 13 to July 14, 2019
