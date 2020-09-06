1/1
Claire Harward Barlow
1930 - 2020
Claire Harward Barlow
1930 ~ 1920
Salt Lake City, UT-Our loving mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother returned to her Heavenly Father on September 4, 2020, due to complications associated with age. Claire was born January 25, 1930, to William Henry Harward and Verba Sophia Rigby Harward in Rexburg, Idaho. Following a move to Salt Lake City she attended South High School. She married Ianthius "Anthie" Jessop Barlow on January 1, 1950, with whom she raised children, built a home, and traveled the country for 47 years. "Claire-a-belle" loved baking, cooking, and going to frequent breakfasts with her adult children.
Claire is survived by 13 children; Carole (Steven), Camille (Michael), Charlene (Wayne), Kerry (Tammy Pam), Kaye (Marc), Julie, Byron (Lisa Norma), Sharon (Alan), Lesley (Kevin), Delle (Todd), Margaret, Raelynn (David), and Louis (Bridget), her brother; Brent, numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, two sons Jay and Clyde Barlow, and brother Don. A viewing will held Wednesday, September 9, 2020, from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 E. Dimple Dell Road, Sandy, Utah 84092. A private graveside service will be held at a later date.

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune from Sep. 6 to Sep. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Larkin Sunset Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Larkin Sunset Gardens
1950 East Dimple Dell Road
Sandy, UT 84092
(801) 571-2771
Memories & Condolences
September 5, 2020
Stars of Life Standing Spray
Shawn Harward
September 5, 2020
Condolences from Shawn & Gina Harward in San Antonio. Thankful for the life of our loving Aunt Claire. May she rest in peace in the arms of our Lord. Prayers of comfort to the family with love.

Proverbs 31:28-30

Her children rise up and call her blessed; her husband, too, praises her:

“Many are the women of proven worth, but you have excelled them all.”

Charm is deceptive and beauty fleeting; the woman who fears the LORD is to be praised.
Shawn Harward
Family
