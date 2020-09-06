Claire Harward Barlow

1930 ~ 1920

Salt Lake City, UT-Our loving mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother returned to her Heavenly Father on September 4, 2020, due to complications associated with age. Claire was born January 25, 1930, to William Henry Harward and Verba Sophia Rigby Harward in Rexburg, Idaho. Following a move to Salt Lake City she attended South High School. She married Ianthius "Anthie" Jessop Barlow on January 1, 1950, with whom she raised children, built a home, and traveled the country for 47 years. "Claire-a-belle" loved baking, cooking, and going to frequent breakfasts with her adult children.

Claire is survived by 13 children; Carole (Steven), Camille (Michael), Charlene (Wayne), Kerry (Tammy Pam), Kaye (Marc), Julie, Byron (Lisa Norma), Sharon (Alan), Lesley (Kevin), Delle (Todd), Margaret, Raelynn (David), and Louis (Bridget), her brother; Brent, numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, two sons Jay and Clyde Barlow, and brother Don. A viewing will held Wednesday, September 9, 2020, from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 E. Dimple Dell Road, Sandy, Utah 84092. A private graveside service will be held at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store