Claire Louise Blatnick Bywater
1944 - 2020
Midvale, UT-Louise, age 76, passed away peacefully at her home on July 5, 2020 of cancer. She was surrounded by her husband and loved ones. Born February 22, 1944 in Murray, UT to Peter Blatnick, Jr. & Louis Grace Smith. Married Tommy Vicchrilli, later divorced. She then married Gary Paul Bywater on February 14, 1991. There will be a viewing on Sunday, July 12 from 1:00-4:00 pm at Jenkins-Soffe South Valley, 1007 W. South Jordan Parkway, South Jordan, UT. A graveside service will be held on Monday, July 13 at 10:00 am at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 10600 S 1950 E, Sandy, UT. Masks are required. For a full obituary, please visit www.jenkins-soffe.com.

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Jul. 9, 2020.
