1942 ~ 2020
It is with a mixture of heavy sorrow and overwhelming love that we announce the passing of Claire Mineer on the 19th of September, 2020. After suffering with Alzheimer's disease for the better part of 7 years, she passed peacefully with family at her side.
Born Clara Jean Granger in Mesquite, Nevada, on the 20th of June 1942, to Nell Leavitt Granger and Walter Granger, she was the seventh of eight children, with six sisters and one brother. The family moved to Salt Lake where she met and married Roger Shepherd in 1961. Together they raised four children. Claire and Roger were both Officers in the Utah Snowmobile Association and spent most weekends on the mountain. Hawaii held a special place in her heart. Many Christmas' were spent there with friends and family playing tennis, perfecting her Mai Tai recipe and singing along to 'Mele Kalikimaka'. Though divorced, Claire and Roger upheld a friendship for the remainder of her life.
An unwavering free spirit, Claire set off to Orange County, where she cultivated a rewarding career as a real estate broker with Century 21. Her true calling was to be a grandmother. Between 1990 and 2003, Claire welcomed nine grandchildren, for which she attended every birth. Her retirement was wholly devoted to showering her grandkids in love and attention, working along side her son in Santa Barbara and traveling in her RV to wherever she was needed most.
Claire eventually moved to St. George, Utah where she met Larry Mineer. They were married in 2005. Before their time together was cut short by Alzheimer's disease they enjoyed golfing, skiing, biking, tennis, traveling and visiting friends and family in their RV. She was very proud of the many hours spent volunteering with the Utah Dixie Marine Corps League where Larry is an officer.
Claire is survived by her husband, Larry Mineer; brother Ike Granger; sisters Jeri Meyer, Lanita (Pete) Brown, Mert Gertino, Judy Bell and Ann Granger; her children, Brad (Kim) Shepherd, Bryan Shepherd (Carlos Paz), Sheri (Greg) Delgado and Kristy Johnson, and her grandchildren, Alex, Brando, Olivia, Andrew, Dominic, Benjamin, Joseph, Elizabeth and Lucas.
Claire is preceded in death by her parents and her sisters, Vesta Anthony and Georgia Chorn.
A Celebration of Claire's life will be held on Saturday, October 17th in Salt Lake.
In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association
. (www.alz.org/Donate
)
We want to thank the staff at Sunrise of Sandy and Inspiration Hospice for their outstanding care of Claire and a very special thank you and appreciation to Kim Shepherd for her thoughtful and loving attention to our mother.