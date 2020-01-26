|
|
1930 ~ 2020
Clara Cannon was born November 11, 1930 and died January 18, 2020 of causes incident to age. Her children were with her and she died peacefully. She was born to Dora Beatrice Barton and Glen Bennion Cannon in Murray, Utah. She grew up in Salt Lake City, attending Irving Jr. High and graduating from South High in 1949. She attended BYU, where she caused quite a stir with her blonde bombshell looks. It was a happy time of her life, exceeded only by the year she spent in Washington DC, as a 19 year old.
In 1952 she was honored with the Golden Gleaner Award. She married Ray Miller Hardy in 1956 and together they had four children. They were later divorced.
Clara was a staunch Democrat, although she successfully hid that from her husband for 27 years. She kept ZCMI financially solvent for many years. She was the most patriotic person I've ever known. She was a fierce advocate for wildlife, attending approximately 52 hearings in three states to help bring the wolves back to Yellowstone. She had a brilliant intellect and a sharp wit, and was proud of her skill as a writer. She was proud of the fact that she was always there when we got home from school. She was frequently there at school as well, serving as PTA president and in other positions.
She was at every band, choir or dance concert, every basketball game, piano recital or literary conference any of her children were involved with. She took us camping and hiking and taught us to love and revere the natural world. She received many beautification awards for her amazing yard. She loved cats, dogs, her beloved wolves, Yellowstone, and Thomas Jefferson.
She is survived by her daughters, Holly Hardy, of Ogden, Falleen Hardy, of Salt Lake, Cherie (Patrick) Gilmore, of Ogden, and her son Ray Hardy, who took care of her in his home for the last few years. She is survived by one grandson, John Gilmore, of Ogden and a sister, Bea Rames, of Phoenix.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Glenna Black, and many cherished cats and dogs. Happy hiking with Cody, Mom.
A celebration of life will be held on Monday, January 27 from 6:00 until 8:00 PM at Starks Funeral Parlor, 3651 South 900 East, Salt Lake City, UT. Guests are encouraged to park and enter on the north side of the building. View tribute slideshow and share your photos and memories with the family at www.starksfuneral.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Jan. 26, 2020