Clara
Elizondo Vega
1930 ~ 2019
Clara Elizondo Vega, formerly of Salt Lake City, was reunited with her parents and twelve siblings on June 30, 2019. The last-born daughter of Juanita and Adrian Elizondo, she was born in Ruth, Nevada on July 27, 1930. Her family settled in Salt Lake City, where she graduated from West High School. She was the last surviving member of the Elizondo family's first generation in the United States.
She is survived by her husband of 65 years, John Vega, Sr., and children, Patricia Vega Reid, John Vega Jr. (Sandra), Kathy Vega Poyer (Doug), and Paul Vega. As a housewife, mother, "Grandma Clara" and friend, her greatest joy and purpose in life was to care for and nurture those she loved.
"Grandma Clara" was celebrated with a Funeral Mass on July 8, 2019 at St. Barnabas Catholic Church, Long Beach, CA. Her family found peace with her final resting place near her big sister, Jessie, at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Cypress, CA.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from July 10 to July 14, 2019