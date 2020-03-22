|
|
Clara Jean Perkins
1923 ~ 2020
Jean, our beloved sister passed away March 10, 2020. She was born July 2, 1923 to John Wride Perkins and Iona Wilson Perkins. She is survived by sisters Dorothy Lombardi and LaDene DeFond, nieces and nephews who loved her and will miss her. Preceded in death by brother John J. Perkins. As per her wishes, there will be no public services. Our heartfelt gratitude go to Visiting Angels; Becky Harris and Julie Milham. Don't Cry because it is over~smile because it happened. Please share your memories with the family at www.starksfuneral.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 22, 2020