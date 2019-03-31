|
|
1924 ~ 2019
Clara M. Pasko born October 3, 1924 in Bellingham, Washington passed away March 24, 2019 in Salt Lake City, Utah. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated 10:30 a.m. Monday April 1, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 2840 S. 9000 W. Magna, Utah with a viewing from 9:30-10:00, and a Rosary from 10:00-10:30 prior to the mass. Committal following the luncheon at Mount Calvary Catholic Cemetery, 4th Ave. & 'T" Street, Salt Lake City. For the full obituary please visit www.odonnellandsons.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 31, 2019