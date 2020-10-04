1/1
Clara Riu Miyazaki
1927 - 2020
Clara Riu Matsukuma Miyazaki, 93 passed away peacefully of natural causes on Sept. 15, 2020, in the Midvale/Sandy area.
Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, October 9th at St. Vincent de Paul Parish, 1375 East Spring Lane at 11:15 a.m. Viewing will be held from 10 a.m-11 a.m.; rosary: 11-11:15 a.m. She will be laid to rest with her husband at Salt Lake City Cemetery in a private service. A live-stream of the services will be available for those who cannot attend by visiting www.starksfuneral.com. Also view an extended obituary and share your memories and photos with the family.

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Vincent de Paul Parish
OCT
9
Rosary
11:00 - 11:15 AM
St. Vincent de Paul Parish
OCT
9
Funeral Mass
11:15 AM
St. Vincent de Paul Parish
