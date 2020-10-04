Clara Riu Miyazaki
1927 ~ 2020
Clara Riu Matsukuma Miyazaki, 93 passed away peacefully of natural causes on Sept. 15, 2020, in the Midvale/Sandy area.
Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, October 9th at St. Vincent de Paul Parish, 1375 East Spring Lane at 11:15 a.m. Viewing will be held from 10 a.m-11 a.m.; rosary: 11-11:15 a.m. She will be laid to rest with her husband at Salt Lake City Cemetery in a private service. A live-stream of the services will be available for those who cannot attend by visiting www.starksfuneral.com
