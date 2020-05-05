|
Clarence Dean Howes
1930 ~ 2020
Farmington, UT-Clarence Dean Howes, 90, of Farmington, Utah passed away peacefully in his sleep early Saturday afternoon, May 2, 2020. Dean was a lifetime member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He is a beloved husband, brother, Father, Uncle, Grandfather, and great-grandfather who is cherished by his family.
Dean was born on 16th of January 1930 in Cardston, Alberta, Canada the first son of Clarence and Elisa Beth Howes. Dean was doted over by three older sisters, Linnea, Gyla and Newanna. Their family was completed after they moved to Spokane, Washington with the addition of little brother Morgan. Dean was always an adventurer. Stories of his childhood include him disappearing for days with friends as they explored, hunted and fished. A trait that was part of his character all of his life, much to wife Jeanne's consternation. Dean joined the US Air Force at the tender age of 18 in Spokane Washington, this began a lifetime love of guns, first with the Military Police and later as a competitor on many Rifle and Pistol Teams. Dean took the responsibility with guns seriously; in his home guns were never toys. He trained hundreds of men in many parts of the world during his 21 years in the Air Force.
Early Service life took Dean to many places, Texas, Panama, Puerto Rico, Ohio, California, Philippines and finally to Hill Air Force Base where he met Jeanne Kenley. They were married on the 20th of October 1955. He became an instant Father to two sons and a daughter. Military life, now with a family, didn't slow down. Dean was then transferred to Spokane Washington, Burns Oregon, Denver Colorado, Topeka Kansas, San Antonio Texas, Aviano Italy, Wiesbaden Germany and finally Alamagordo New Mexico where he finally retired from the Air Force.
Dean then began a second career in Sales, which fit his personality perfectly, but didn't change his wanderlust. Dean & Jeanne moved from Alamagordo to Las Cruses New Mexico, El Paso Texas, Ogden Utah, Great Falls Montana, West Valley City Utah and finally to Farmington Utah. His outgoing personality and bad jokes allowed him to talk to anyone, anytime and anywhere. He made and kept friends everywhere in the world. He cared for them and did his best to stay in touch with them right until his last days.
Dean's greatest joy was his family. During his final days he declared that he had the three greatest "kids" in the world. He took pride in those in his posterity and loved to hear about their exploits.
Dean is survived by his sister Newanna Case of Portland Oregon, a brother Morgan Howes of Spokane Washington, his three children, Catherine A. Schefer (Carl), William F. Howes (Jeanne), and Dean L. Howes (Cathi). Also survived by 13 grandchildren: Jennifer (Haven), John (Jennifer), Michael (Praew), Mark (Erin), Erin, Jordan (Katie), Kimberly, Kristi (Brett), Ashley (Kevin), Stacey (Joel), Jeff (Amber), Ryan (Whitney), and Tyler. Additionally, 37 great-grandchildren and a multitude of nieces and nephews all who love him dearly survive Dean. Online guest book at www.russonmortuary.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 5, 2020