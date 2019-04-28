Home

Viewing
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Memorial Estates Chapel
3115 East 7800 South
Viewing
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Wasatch 5 th Ward Chapel
8100 South Top of the World Drive
Cottonwood Heights, UT
Service
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Wasatch 5 th Ward Chapel
8100 South Top of the World Drive
Cottonwood Heights, UT
Cottonwood Heights, UT-Clarence Jules (C.J.) Holtkamp passed away on April 24, 2019. Services will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at the Wasatch 5th Ward Chapel, 8100 South Top of the World Drive, Cottonwood Heights, Utah. There will be a viewing at the Memorial Estates Chapel 3115 East 7800 South from 6:00 until 8:00 pm on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 and from 9:30 - 10:30 am at the chapel before the services. Interment will be at the Memorial Estates Cemetery in Cottonwood Heights. Complete obituary at http://www.memorialutah.com/obituary/mountain-view/clarence-jules-c-j-holtkamp/
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 28, 2019
