Clark Fairbanks Gardner
1940 - 2020
Clark Fairbanks Gardner, passed away on July 15, 2020 at home with his family in Cottonwood Heights, Utah from complications related to a terminal illness. Born April 13, 1940 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Clark Archibald Gardner and Lois Fairbanks Gardner. Sealed June 28, 1975, to Naomi Jacob, in the Provo Temple. Survived by his loving wife, Naomi Jacob Gardner; children, Bret Jacob Gardner and Danielle Gardner Villagomez (Rami); 2 grandchildren; and 5 brothers and sisters (Mary Good (Jim), Del Gardner (Linda), Joyce Rawson, John Gardner (Mary Lou), Marla Roberts. A private graveside service will be held the morning of Tuesday, July 21, 2020. Complete obituary www.cannonmortuary.com.

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
