Clark Kaggie
1945 - 2020
Clark Kaggie passed away October 16, 2020, at his home in Bountiful. He was born October 4, 1945, in Oakland, CA to Frank Howard Kaggie and Mary Virginia Cordova.
Clark is survived by 3 of his children, Victoria Winterton, (Scott); LeGrand Kaggie, (Kristine); and Christine Freeman, as well as 10 grandchildren. Preceded in death by his parents and his son Brenton Ladell Kaggie.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, October 26th at 1:00 p.m. at the LDS church on 650 S 200 E, Bountiful UT, with a viewing prior from 11:30-12:30.
In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to cover his expenses. Venmo can be sent to @Victoria-Winterton.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Oct. 25, 2020.
October 24, 2020
Clark was always very much the gentleman. I've always had a special place in my heart for Clark - we were friends for nearly ten years. We met in square dancing and became friends right away. He would send me silly text messages about things that were going on, but I had no idea that he was so close to seeing Heaven's pearly gates. When his son died last year he called and we talked and cried for over an hour - I was in Arizona, so that was all I could do was be on the phone for him. Now he is with his son, and relieved of all his bodily aches and pains. I will miss Clark, he was a good friend.
Roberta Woodruff
Friend
October 20, 2020
My deepest sympathy & condolences. You guys are & were our family's dearest friends and neighbors that always had true compassion in your hearts. You guys always had our best interest at heart.
I remember when the sod truck came to drop the sod off for our entire quarter acre lot, it had to be laid immediately or it died. It was raining hard for hours and Clark hung in there w me working like a dog. He was a good man!
Bob Carter
Neighbor
