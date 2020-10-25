1/1
Clark William Young Jr.
1947 - 2020
Clark William Young, Jr.
1947-2020
Our beloved father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend passed away peacefully on October 17, 2020. He was born November 26, 1947, to Clark W. Young, Sr. and Dorothy Blechert Young. He grew up in Salt Lake City, Utah, graduated from West High School in 1966 and joined the US Navy. He married Connie Austin in 1969, later divorced.
Clark worked extremely hard for Mountain Fuel (later Dominion Energy) for 30+ years and was able to enjoy an early retirement. He enjoyed meeting his friends every week for coffee and had a huge love for classic sports cars.
Clark is survived by his daughters Jodie (Brad) Gardner and Jamie (Erik) Grimsrud; 6 grandchildren; sister (Carol Gainsforth); and four nieces. Preceded in death by his parents and brother (Ken Young).
Due to the pandemic, the family will hold a private service. Clark's final resting place will be at City View Memoriam in Salt Lake City, Utah. Arrangements under the care of McDougal Funeral Home.

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
October 23, 2020
Grew up next to “cluck cluck”. Which that is what I called him. Even though we harassed each other it was done out of love. He was an amazing cook. The best spaghetti sauce came from that home. He gave us more meals that any one.
We will miss him dearly.
Prayers for you and your family.
Jodi derrick
Jodi derrick
Friend
October 23, 2020
Fond memories way back in the day when all is cousins we’re growing up. Your Dad Clark my Dad Max & Uncle Carlisle had such a great sense of humor. Your Dad passed that to you. Hadn’t seen you in years only occasionally at Fred Meyer having coffee with your friends and occasional car show. Your humor and teasing was still there. You will be missed by those that passed your path. Blessings Cuz
Carla Cooke
Family
October 23, 2020
Clark was a good friend, meeting for coffee on Tuesdays and looking forward to the time when we could do it again. I miss our daily telephone conversations which included everything from food to vintage cars. My condolences to his family he will be greatly missed.
John Murdock
Friend
October 21, 2020
Alway friendly great guy
Dave Spainhower
Friend
October 21, 2020
RIP, Clark. My prayers are with your family.
Perry Lyons
Friend
