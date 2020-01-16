|
Claudia Ann Clouse
1938 - 2020
Claudia Ann Clouse, 81, passed away peacefully on January 14, 2020 with her family beside her. Claudia was born June 23, 1938 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Maybelle and Fred Holmes.
Claudia married the love of her life Richard Lee Clouse on June 23, 1956. They had 6 children, Rick (Holly) Clouse, Curtis (Marcella) Clouse, Rachelle (Jack) Yerxa, Melanie (Jamie) Bardsley, Corey (Annette) Clouse, and Scott Clouse. Claudia had 12 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her son Scott Clouse, husband Richard Lee Clouse, and a very special friend Jay Green.
Funeral Services will be held at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 East Dimple Dell Rd. (10600 South), Sandy on Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 12:00-2:00 p.m., with a viewing on Friday, January 17, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
We would like to thank the staff at Summit Senior Living and Inspiration Hospice for their compassion and care.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Jan. 16, 2020