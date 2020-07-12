Claudia Beth Richens Blackburn
1953 ~ 2020
Cottonwood Heights, UT-Claudia was born May 16th 1953 to Alfred R Richens and Clyta Chidester Richens in Price, Utah. Passed away July 6th 2020 at home at age 67, surrounded by her loving husband, Jim, and sons, Thomas, Jared and Brenton in Cottonwood Heights, Utah. Viewing Thursday July 16th at Memorial Redwood Mortuary, 6500 South Redwood Road in West Jordan from 6:00 to 8:00 PM and funeral at that same location Friday July 17th starting at 9:00 AM. See complete obituary at MemorialUtah.com
.