Salt Lake City, UT-Claudia Holding Hess (81) passed away peacefully just in time to celebrate her 64th anniversary with the love of her life, Gene Hess. She was born February 24, 1938 in Salt Lake City to Elbert & Bernice Holding. Claudia was the oldest of 10 children and was raised on the avenues. Claudia is survived by 2 daughters Merrilee (Mike) and Brenda (Gary), Daughter-in-law Nancy Hess, 10 grandchildren, 21 Great grandchildren, 1 great grand child on the way, 1 sister Merrilee (Rob), 2 brothers Brent (Reva), Marty (Louie). Preceded in death by Husband of 60 years Gene Hess, Daughter Debra Bennett, Son Lee Hess, Grandson Robert Carrier, 5 Brothers and 1 sister. Friends may visit with family Monday, March 11, 2019 from 6 - 8 p.m. at Larkin Mortuary, 260 East South Temple. Private burial at a later date. For condolences please visit www.larkinmortuary.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 10, 2019
