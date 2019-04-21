|
|
1934 ~ 2019
Claudia Johnson Crofts, age 84, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 in Sun City, AZ surrounded by her loved ones. Claudia was born in 1934 in Rockford, Illinois to Stanley and Claudine Johnson
Claudia is survived by her devoted husband, Gordon, of 61 years, and children, Gordon II (Kristine) Crofts of Park City, Cheri (Scott) Sperry of Salt Lake City, David (Sharon) Crofts of Evanston, WY. She is survived by grandchildren: Morgan (Mitch) Nielsen, Jessie Landgren, Madisyn Crofts, Aspen Landgren, Hayden Crofts, Taylor Crofts, Kali Crofts, Dawson Crofts, Gordon Crofts III and her very special caregiver, Cindy Villanueva.
A viewing will be held at Holbrook Mortuary, 3251 South 2300 East, Salt Lake City, on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Elysian Burial Gardens, 1075 College Street (4580 So.), Salt Lake City. To read Claudia's full obituary or post messages for the family please visit: HolbrookMortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 21, 2019