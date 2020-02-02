|
Clay S Boyack
Aug 11, 1963 ~ Jan 3, 2020
Clay S Boyack - loving son, brother, uncle, and friend passed away peacefully in his home on January 3, 2020. Clay was born August 11, 1963 in Sandy Utah to Sam and Shirley Boyack. As a boy he loved hanging out with neighborhood kids, camping in Southern Utah with his family, enjoying time on the family farm in Idaho with his sister and cousins, and playing in bands with his friends. He developed many lifelong friendships with schoolmates from Hillcrest High School, from where he graduated in 1981. Clay loved music - especially the guitar. He was an accomplished guitar player and collector. He loved listening to music, playing music, and tinkering with guitars in his treasured collection.
He was an avid fisherman and outdoorsman and enjoyed camping and fishing with his grandpa, dad, and close friends throughout his life. He loved animals, especially his two cats C.C. and Barney, and you could never have a conversation on the phone without a cat chatting along in the background with him. He had a dry sense of humor and could make anyone smile.
Clay prided himself in his profession as an airplane mechanic. He was very mechanically talented and worked for numerous airline companies over the years including Kitty Hawk, Morris Air, Evergreen Airlines, Airborne Express and most recently, Corporate Air. He was talented and knowledgeable in his trade and was well liked and well respected amongst all he worked with.
He was known for hot coffee and donuts on cold mornings and his beans and bratwurst on his barbecue in the hanger.
He was a loving uncle and his nieces and nephew have fond memories of Uncle Clay taking them to the beach and Seaworld, helping them fix their cars, introducing them to the "cool" music, and always picking the funniest birthday cards. Clay was a kind, dedicated and proud son to Sam and Shirley - doting on both of them, especially as they grew older. He was a loving little brother to Jan - following her around when they were younger and helping support her as they were older and laying their parents to rest together.
Clay is survived by his sister Jan Brown (Doug), his nieces Brittney Berkenpas (John) and Darby Van Uitert (Robert), and his nephew Beau Brown. He is preceded in death by his parents and numerous dear friends.
Clay's family wishes to thank everyone for the outpouring of kind messages and support. A memorial service for Clay will be announced for a later date in the springtime. Friends and family may wish to make a donation on Clay's behalf to the Best Friends Animal Sanctuary in Kanab, Utah.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 2, 2020