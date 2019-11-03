|
|
Clayton L. Thatcher
1946 ~ 2019
Clayton was a champion of kindness, a loyal friend, and a good listener. Two months ago he received the news he had pancreatic cancer, and on October 28, 2019 he passed away at home with family by his side.
Clayton was born on November 19, 1946 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Clayton Sr and Helen Thatcher had waited a long time for a baby and adopted Clayton when he was two days old. Their world revolved around Clayton. In 1971, Clayton married Dana and the newlyweds traveled and camped all over the western US in their VW bus. They would load up their friends in the bus and go to concerts and other events... laughed a lot! Then kids came along, he was a proud dad of Jeremy (deceased) and Amy (Cody) followed by two grandkids Emmett and Oliver. He was their Papa.
Clayton was always a car guy, anything with wheels. It started with the love of bikes and later turned into cars, 55 Chevy, 1965 Mustang GT and 1969 Boss 302. Later in life it was Ford trucks and when he saw a great car on the street, he would say "there's my car". He belonged to the Larson Ford Mustang Club, where he made many lasting friendships. He had a great time at the car competitions and won a lot of trophies. He later donated his car trophies to the local Soapbox Derby. In 2000, the family purchased a cabin in Fairview, Utah, where many memories were made and an opportunity to justify more vehicles. He loved exploring the beautiful mountain on his ATV, nature in all of its beauty. After retiring from Questar gas after 35 years he started working for a local limousine service, again, more cars. He drove a variety of cars and met many interesting and famous people. Oh the stories he could tell.
Clayton loved music! Lots of concerts over the years. He loved classic rock, some of his favorites were Eric Clapton, Buddy Guy, Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young, Pink Floyd, Moody Blues, and many others.
A gathering of family and friends in honor of Clayton will be held at a later date. Details will be posted as they unfold at www.starksfuneral.com where you may share your memories and photos with the family.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Nov. 3, 2019