Home

POWERED BY

Services
McDougal Funeral Home
4330 South Redwood Road
Taylorsville, UT 84123
801-968-3800
Resources
More Obituaries for Clellys Middleton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clellys T. Walker Middleton


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clellys T. Walker Middleton Obituary
Clellys T. Walker Middleton
"Tess"
Passed away November 22, 2019 at her home.
Tess was born February 4, 1927 in Rockland, Idaho to Leland and Lucy Nebeker Walker. She married Robert Middleton July 10, 1948, and had
much loved children, grandchildren & great grandchildren.
She loved oil painting, books, all animals & birds, bingo and scrapbooking.
Survived by sons, Alan (Helene) Middleton & Dale (Cindy) Middleton;
grandchildren, Heather (Noah) Sather, Scott (Stephanie) Middleton,
Edward Middleton (Sue McGraw); great grandchildren,Gregory,
Makadyn, Jillian, Corbin & Sloane. Preceded in death by her husband Robert, daughter Janyce Middleton, parents and all of her siblings.
Tess requested no services.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clellys's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McDougal Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -