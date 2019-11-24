|
|
Clellys T. Walker Middleton
"Tess"
Passed away November 22, 2019 at her home.
Tess was born February 4, 1927 in Rockland, Idaho to Leland and Lucy Nebeker Walker. She married Robert Middleton July 10, 1948, and had
much loved children, grandchildren & great grandchildren.
She loved oil painting, books, all animals & birds, bingo and scrapbooking.
Survived by sons, Alan (Helene) Middleton & Dale (Cindy) Middleton;
grandchildren, Heather (Noah) Sather, Scott (Stephanie) Middleton,
Edward Middleton (Sue McGraw); great grandchildren,Gregory,
Makadyn, Jillian, Corbin & Sloane. Preceded in death by her husband Robert, daughter Janyce Middleton, parents and all of her siblings.
Tess requested no services.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Nov. 24, 2019