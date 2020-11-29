Our beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend, Clem C Fullmer passed away November 22, 2020 in Sandy, Utah. Born June 17, 1922 in Panguitch, Utah to Dwight L. and Josephine Church Fullmer. He left this earthly life on November 22, 2020 to be reunited with his sweetheart and love of his life whom he had been separated from for more than two years. He was raised in Circleville, Utah with two brothers and one sister. Clem cherished his youth in Circleville and would often reminisce about his time there. He worked hard on the family farm and played just as hard with his siblings and friends in the surrounding valley and mountains he loved so much. He graduated from Piute High School in 1940 and left in the fall for Utah State University where he spent a year and one quarter before coming back home to work on the farm. He enlisting in the US Navy on April 29, 1944 during World War II and served in the South Pacific until his discharge on June 6, 1946. He continued his education at the University of Utah where he graduated with honors receiving a Bachelor of Science degree in 1949. He was also distinguished to be a member of the first graduating class of the University's new College of Pharmacy. He was awarded a teaching fellowship in Pharmaceutical Chemistry at the University of Washington where he remained until 1952. In 1947 his sister, Roma, lined him up for a blind date with the girl destined to be his lifelong sweetheart for the next 70+ years. Donna Richardson was hesitant to date someone named Clem, but after a few dates they fell madly in love. Clem proposed to Donna in Memory Grove and they were married on September 5, 1947 in the Salt Lake City Temple.
Dad loved his chosen profession of Pharmacy and began his lifelong pursuit at the Viginia Mason Hospital pharmacy in Seattle, Washington. After moving back to Salt Lake City, he worked for Seagull Drug. His interests shifted to the Medical Detailing industry and he took a position with Wyeth Pharmaceuticals as a sales rep. He left Wyeth and spent a number of years working for Jolley Drug in Salt Lake City. He eventually returned to the sales field and began working for Deseret Pharmaceutical Company as a sales rep and eventually retired as their Customer Service Director.
Clem enjoyed life and participated in many interests. He was a valiant member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many positions in scouting and multiple Bishoprics. He and Mom also served together for many years in the Salt Lake Temple. As a child, he was a member of the 4-H Club. He enjoyed collecting rocks, plant and flower specimens. He treasured his memories of boyhood horseback rides into his favorite mountains around Circleville and the ensuing years of family camping and hunting trips on those same mountains. He was an avid archer and a member of the Beehive Wasatch Bow hunters and was awarded the Archer of the Year by the Utah Bowman's Association. He survived a mountain lion attack while on an archery hunting trip. He was a member of the Sons of the Utah Pioneers. He loved Christmas and every year made our home a showplace of holiday festivity. He was a talented photographer and enjoyed music; playing the guitar and harmonica. He also enjoyed strolling through art galleries, especially those with a Western theme. There was one place he might have loved most; where he and Donna spent their honeymoon…Yellowstone and the Grand Tetons. The seed had been planted and every year after, Dad, Mom and eventually many in the family made trips to their treasured place.
Dad loved his family and cherished all the times spent with them. He diligently kept track of all the wedding anniversaries, birthdays and life events of everyone, from his children to the great grandchildren and he and Mom loved to be included in all of the celebrations. Dad loved our mother dearly and never missed an opportunity to let the world know. He gently ministered to mom's medical needs through the last few years of her life, never leaving her side.
Dad lived his life in a way that endeared him to many. We loved him beyond words. We will miss him. We know the time will be short until we are reunited to continue the journey.
Clem is survived by his four children, Gregory (Marcia), John (Patty), James (Stephanie) and Juli Anne (Allen, deceased); 37 grandchildren (including spouses); and 42 great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by his wife, Donna; parents, Dwight and Josephine; brothers, Cyril and Bryan; sister, Roma; and grandson, Jacob.
The family would like to thank the care givers at Sandy Health and Rehab for the wonderful care they provided our Dad. Because of the Covid restrictions, they became his family for a short time. He loved all of the those many heroes that administered to his needs. We are forever grateful.
Private family services will be held Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 11:00am. Due to Covid-19 regulations attendance is by invitation only, however everyone is invited to watch the funeral services online. To watch the services scroll to the bottom of this obituary posted on the Holbrook Mortuary web site (HolbrookMortuary.com
) on December 5th at 11:00am, the services will remain available to watch for 90 days. Interment will be at the Mountain View Memorial Cemetery.
Friends and family that would like to celebrate with us at the graveside for a short service are welcome. We should be arriving there shortly after 12:30.
For those attended the services please remember to wear a mask and maintain social distancing.