Larkin Sunset Gardens
1950 East Dimple Dell Road
Sandy, UT 84092
(801) 571-2771
Cleo Porritt


1932 - 2020
Cleo Porritt Obituary
Cleo Jones Brundage Porritt
Nov. 3, 1932 ~ April 22, 2020
It is with heavy hearts and peaceful minds that today we share with you the passing of our dear sweet mother, stepmother, grandmother and friend, Cleo J. Porritt. Cleo struggled with Alzheimer's Disease for the past few years and passed peacefully in her sleep of natural causes.
Graveside services will be held at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 East 10600 South, Sandy, Utah. Please contact Larkin for service information.
For full obituary please visit larkinmortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 24, 2020
