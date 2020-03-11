|
|
Cleone Rich Kirby
1932 ~ 2020
Our loving mother, grandma, aunt and friend, Cleone Rich Kirby, age 87, passed away peacefully March 8, 2020 at home in West Valley City, Utah. Born March 28, 1932, in Salt Lake City, Utah to Ivan Karl and Alberta Larsen Rich.
Cleone volunteered for the West Valley City Police Department for 14 years. She loved the outdoors and fishing.
Cleone is survived by 11 children; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren whom she loved very much. Preceded in death by husband Toby Kirby; daughters Delone Sullivan and Debra Williams; and son Mike Kirby.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, March 12, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at McDougal Funeral Home, 4330 South Redwood Road, where a viewing will be held from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to services. Interment, Brigham City Cemetery.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 11, 2020