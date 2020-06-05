April 23, 1932 ~ June 2, 2020
Our beloved dad, Clifford Davis, was born in Quinlan, Texas.
A Viewing service will be held for family and friends at Broomhead Funeral Home, 12600 S. 2200 W. Riverton, Utah on Saturday, June 6, 2020 from 3:00-5:00 P.M. For a full obituary please see www.broomheadfuneralhome.com
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Jun. 5, 2020.