Clifford Foster DeGraw
1933 - 2020
Clifford Foster DeGraw, 86, passed away Thursday, July 2, 2020, with his loving family by his side in his Holladay, Utah home. Cliff was born July 19, 1933, in Spanish Fork, Utah, to Clifford Eugene DeGraw and Florence Ruth Bowen. Cliff married Judith Ellis, and they had four children. He married Nancy Jane Turner on April 10, 1974; they were later sealed in the Salt Lake City Temple. Nancy had two children and together she and Cliff had three more children.
Cliff is a graduate of Spanish Fork High School and served a church mission to the Netherlands. He dearly loved the language and traditions of the Dutch people, and he incorporated them into his life.
He received his undergraduate and graduate degrees from Brigham Young University and was a lifelong Cougar fan. Throughout his years in school, Cliff treasured the summers he spent working and managing the lodges at Bryce, Zion, and Grand Canyon National Parks. Cliff had a highly successful career as an administrator in the Granite School District, where he was a beloved principal for 36 years. A devoted member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, he served faithfully in many callings. Most recently, he cherished his time serving in the Salt Lake City Temple Baptistry and as a Guest Service Missionary on Temple Square.
Cliff is survived by his loving wife Nancy and his children Stephanie DeGraw, Spencer DeGraw (Julie), Bart DeCoster, Natalie Moyle (Henry), Madelyn Meier (Brent), Robb DeGraw (Jennifer), Matt DeGraw (Deanne), Gavin DeGraw and Doug DeGraw (Randi), his siblings Monte DeGraw (Janice), and Marsha Nash (Allen). His love and legacy of family were the joy of his life and included 21 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Due to COVID -19 a private family funeral service will be held at Wheeler Mortuary in Springville, Utah, Saturday, July 11th. For friends or family wishing to join the service virtually, a live broadcast will be available at www.wheelermortuaries.com starting at 10:45 a.m.
Following the funeral, Cliff will be laid to rest at the Spanish Fork City Cemetery at 420 S. 400 E. Friends and family are invited to attend the graveside services, which will begin at approximately 12:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Granite Education Foundation Fund granitekids.charityproud.org/donate (2500 South State Street, D-108 Salt Lake City, UT 84115), or The Church Of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints' Perpetual Education Foundation, (1450 N University Ave. Provo, UT 84604) philanthropies.churchofjesuschrist.org/in-memoriam .

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Jul. 9, 2020.
