|
|
Clifford Roy Birrell
03/03/1935 - 09/28/2019
Ephraim, UT-Ephraim UT- Clifford Roy Birrell 85 was born on March 3rd 1935 in Provo, UT to Roy M. and Thelma Blanche Phelps Birrell and passed away September 28, 2019 in Mount Pleasant, UT peacefully of natural causes. Clifford Roy Birrell was a beloved husband, father and grandfather and is survived by his children, Jeffrey(Leiann), Melissa (Mike), Douglas (Melissa) and Kara (Jeff) and several grandchildren and great grandchildren that all loved him dearly. Cliff was born in Provo, UT and raised in Twin Falls, ID. He worked in the family business, Birrell Bottling Company where he delivered product through Idaho and Utah. He served an LDS mission to Germany in 1953-1955. He married his beautiful wife Shirley Rae Gibson in 1959. He received his Bachelor of Art Degree at Brigham Young University (1960) and shortly thereafter moved to Torrance California earned a masters degree at UCLA in 1972 and taught in the public school system for over 30 years. In 1980 Cliff and Shirley moved their family to Ephraim Utah. He took great pride and joy in his community, serving as city councilman and in 2006 was voted mayor. Cliff also was very active in the lds church where he had many trusted callings which included bishop which he treasured deeply. Cliff's greatest joys were spending time with his family, teaching drama and being a part of the community. Cliff will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him. Preceded in death by his wife Shirley Birrell, Daughter Dana and son Mark; parents; siblings, David and Patricia. Funeral service October 8, 2019 at 12:00 noon in the Ephraim LDS Stake Center 400 E Center St. Viewings Monday Oct 7th from 6-8 and Tuesday Oct 8th from 10:00-11:30 a.m. both at the Ephraim Stake Center. Interment in the Ephraim Park Cemetery. Online condolence rasmussenmortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Oct. 4, 2019