Clifford William Wheeler Jr.
1944~2020

Clifford William Wheeler, Jr. started his adventure in Bozeman, Montana in 1944. He created a legacy of family, friends, hard work, dedication, professional and personal achievements. He graduated from Malad High School and went on to earn an MBA from Idaho State University graduating top of his class. He earned the rank of 1st Lieutenant in the United States Army, also serving in the Vietnam War. He earned his position of VP in Equipment Finance at Wells Fargo giving them 30 years of dedicated service. Far more impressive though are the things that he earned from us - Our respect, trust, love & laughter. If you knew him for any amount of time, you will undoubtedly have a memory of Cliff - be it a comment, a conversation, a shared church calling, a sporting event, or just a smile - that lifted your spirit and made your life better. These are things we will treasure, remember, and talk about amongst ourselves for the rest of our lives and in the life to come. Cliff was ready to leave to unite with his son Adam, his loving parents Clifford & Eunice Maloney Wheeler, and his younger brother Gary. He was an outstanding example of how to live life to its greatest potential so that his wife Jan, his children Quinn & Shay, son-in-law Corey, grandchildren Zaida, Robson & Addison, and sister Dorothy - can all rejoice in the Legacy that is Clifford William Wheeler, Jr.
A Private Ceremony was held in Clifford's honor at Mt. Olivet Cemetery on 24 October 2020.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Oct. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

October 24, 2020
Oh Jan our sincerest condolences. I sure remember some wonderful talks Cliff did in church that seemed just what I needed at that time. Love and prayers to you and your family.
Marilyn and Steve Healy
Neighbor
