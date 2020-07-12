Clifton Ray Richens
1954 ~ 2020
Clifton Ray Richens passed away at home on July 7, 2020. He was born March 26, 1954 to his mother Shirley Ray Nielsen and stepfather Darrel L. Nielsen. Ray had a big heart and loved to spoil everyone he could. His love for fishing and music was unmatched. He was loved by all.
Survived by his mother Shirley Ray Nielsen and sister Debra Ann Nielsen. Ray was loved by all his aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. He relished the time he had with all his family. Preceded in death by his brother Ricky Lane Richens and step father Darrel L. Nielsen.
Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at 12:00 pm at the Murray City Cemetery, 5600 S. Vine Street, Murray. Viewing for family and friends will be Monday, July 13, 2020 from 6:00-8:00 pm at Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home 4760 S. State Street, Murray, Utah. Online condolences may be shared at www.jenkins-soffe.com