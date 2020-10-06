1/1
Clint Sugden
Clint Sugden
1967-2020
Salt Lake City-Clint Sugden age 53 passed away in Salt Lake City, Utah. He was born January 3 rd. 1967 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Dennis Sugden and Vicki Knaus Sugden. He had 2 children Skyler and Alexa who Clint loveddearly. Clint loved snow skiing and was very passionate about sharing his love of the mountain, especially Solitude Mountain Resort, with his family and friends. Clint was an avid outdoors man andloved to camp, hunt, and fish.Clint is survived by his mother Vicki Knaus Sugden and father Dennis (Mary Jane) Sugden, brother Trevor (Vickie) Sugden, Son Skyler (Kourtney) Sugden, Daughter Alexa, and Nieces Payton Sugden and Koral
(Bailey) Madsen. No services will be held at this time due to Covid-19 restrictions. In lieu of flowers the family asks you to consider donations to the Rescue Mission of Salt Lake in memory of Clint Sugden.For mor information and online condolences please join us at www.independentfuneralservices.com

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Oct. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

