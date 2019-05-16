|
1931 - 2019
Roy/Salina, Utah -Our father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother, Clinton Lee Colby, age 87, died February 5, 2019 at the George E. Wahlen Veterans Home in Ogden, Utah.
Graveside services will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. in the Salina Eastside Cemetery. Family and friends may visit with the family at the Springer Turner Funeral Home, 150 East Main Street, in Salina, Saturday from 12:30 to 1:30 prior to the services.
Burial with military honors accorded by the Salina American Legion Post #36 and the Utah Honor Guard will be in the Eastside Cemetery under the care of the Springer Turner Funeral Home of Richfield and Salina, Utah.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 16, 2019