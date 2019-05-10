|
|
1933 ~ 2019
Cloyd Ellis Thompson passed away May 8, 2019 at 4:08 a.m. at the VA Nursing Home in Salt Lake City, Utah. Cloyd was born February 11, 1933 to James and Catherine Thompson in Salt Lake City, Utah.
He is survived by his wife Rochelle; children Dave (Kim), Jeff (Janet), Ken (Carolyn), Teresa (Mike); 7 grandchildren; and 8 great-grandchildren.
A celebration of his life will be held Saturday, May 11, 2019, 4-7:00 p.m. at 812 East 5900 South, Murray, Utah, where friends and family are welcome.
We want to thank the VA Nursing Home and Bristol Hospice for their loving care and service. Arrangements under the direction of McDougal Funeral Home.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 10, 2019