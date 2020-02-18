|
|
Cloyd Jay Jessop was reunited with the love of his life on Valentine's Day, February 14, 2020, Cloyd was born December 22, 1930 in Millville, UT, he died at the age of 89 in the same room he was conceived and born in. He lived his early life running-amuck in Millville with his countless cousins in crime. In 1951, he and Beth Haslam eloped and started their 65-year adventure together. He was a loving husband, a father that lead by example, adored his grandkids, crazy strong, and not your average-hunting companion. Cloyd left an impression wherever he went with his charming personality.
Preceded in death by his parents; Verlo & Thelma Jessop, wife Beth Jessop. Survived by; sister Nelda Roskelly, sons Jay (Charyn), Carl (Chris), Jimmy (Valerie), Kevin; and finally a daughter Peggy (Jeff) Neagle and oops, Pattie (Jerry)Fox, 17 grandkids, 32 great-grandkids and 2 great-great grandkids.
A viewing will be held Friday evening, February 22, 2020 at Russon Mortuary, 295 No. Main Street, Bountiful. Graveside services will be at the Millville Cemetery at 1:00 pm on Saturday, February 23, 2020. In honor of Cloyd, please join the family in wearing farm casual attire during our graveside services.
Online guestbook available at www.russonmortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 18, 2020