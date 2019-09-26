|
|
Clyde Edward Hart Jr
July14, 1931 ~ Sept 11, 2019
Clyde Edward Hart Jr was born July 14, 1931 in Salt Lake City Utah. He departed to the great engine in the sky September 11, 2019 at the age of 88 in his home at Apache Junction AZ. Ed's parents Clyde Edward Hart Sr and Bessi Agens Mellen both from Salt Lake City Utah. After graduating high school at the age of 16, Ed moved to Angels camp California to work on the Western Pacific railroad. Two years later he enlisted in the Army during the Korean war. Ed finished his tour of duty then began his 44 year career working for Southern, then Union pacific Railroad. Ed moved to Elko Nv married Darlene Roberts/Elliott and started his family. During those years Ed moved his family from Elko to Reno working as a brakeman for Southern Pacific. By 1972 Ed is working for the Union Pacific Railroad out of Portola Ca, known by many as fast Eddy the engineer. Ed moved his family from Reno Nevada to Salt Lake City to finish his career on the Union Pacific Railroad.
What Ed enjoyed most was his family that grew to 5 children Lezlie(Rudy) Stephen (Julie) Kriss (Alan), Linda (Kelly) and Lauren, 13 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. He loved playing with his little nerds taking them to get a slurpee. Clyde Edward Hart Jr has left behind a loving family that will miss him dearly.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Sept. 26, 2019