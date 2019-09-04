|
Cody Layne Whitney
1970 ~ 2019
Cody Layne Whitney, age 49, passed away August 31, 2019, at home after a valiant battle with cancer.
Born August 14, 1970 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Garth Benson Whitney and Barbara Bernards Whitney.
He was preceded in death by his father. He is survived by his mother, brothers Matt (Lynda), Shane (Connie), Dallas (Allison), sister Lisa (Keith) and many loving family members and friends.
Funeral services will be Friday, September 6, 2019 at 12:00 pm at the Butler Hill Ward, 2695 E 7000 So, Cottonwood Heights, UT with visitation prior to service at 10:30 am. Interment Memorial Estates, 3115 W. Bengal Blvd.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Sept. 4, 2019