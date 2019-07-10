|
|
Cole Rasmussen
1996 ~ 2019
Bluebell, UT-Cole C Rasmussen, 23, born February 11, 1996, in SLC, to Clint C and Nicole Sheppick Rasmussen, passed away July 5, 2019, at Primary Children's Hospital after a short battle with a rare lung disease
Survived by his parents, Clint & Nicole Rasmussen; siblings, Cassidy & Caden Rasmussen, and Tylee Schacht, all of Bluebell; grandparents, Gary & Jan Sheppick, of Roosevelt, formerly of Riverton; Carol Rasmussen, South Jordan; Lyman & JoAnn Rasmussen, Herriman.
Preceded in death by his uncle Shaun Sheppick.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Altamont Stake Center of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. There will be a viewings at the church on Friday from 6-8 p.m. and on Saturday from 10-10:45 a.m.
Burial will be in the Bluebell Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.hullingermortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on July 10, 2019