Colleen Coston Rasmussen
1935 - 2020
Colleen Coston Rasmussen, Age 84 passed away June 11th incident to age & Alzheimer's, not Covid-19.
She was born on Nov. 29th, 1935 in Salt Lake City, the only child of Edward A. & Margie Mann Coston. She grew up in West Bountiful, related to many of the founding families of South Davis County. She graduated from Davis High School in 1954. Colleen married Ronald L. Rasmussen on Aug. 26th, 1955 in the Salt Lake Temple. Together they raised 4 children in Bountiful, later the two moved to Sandy.
Colleen loved to talk and could start up a conversation with a perfect stranger, often making a new friend. She was the queen of quick retorts, mostly joking, some cutting. She loved to shop and collect and always had a box of See's Candy hidden somewhere.
Colleen is survived by her loving husband Ron, her 4 children Leslie (George), Paul, Edward (Lana), Chad (Marie), 7 grandchildren and 4 ½ great grandchildren plus extended grandchildren and great-grandchildren that meant the world to her.
The family would like to thank the staff of Wentworth Memory Care in Draper and the Hospice nurses for all the love and attention they gave our mother. We will always be grateful. Thank you, Kara, we know she missed you!
Graveside services will be held at 12 Noon on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park located at 3401 S. Highland Drive SLC, Utah. A brief viewing will be held at the mortuary for one half hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the Utah Humane Society. Animals were always a part of Colleens life.

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
16
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Wasatch Lawn Mortuary
Funeral services provided by
Wasatch Lawn Mortuary
3401 South Highland Drive
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
8014668687
