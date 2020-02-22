|
|
Colleen Elizabeth Conway, 77
July 24, 1942 ~ Feb 18, 2020
We lost our loving mother, sister, and friend at home surrounded by her family on February 18th. Born at Salt Lake City County Hospital on July 24th 1942 to Bud Crawford and Dorothy Whitaker Crawford. Colleen is survived by her children Scott Conway (Sue), Jo Edan Parker, Michael R. Conway (Val), Michael A. Conway, Brion Conway (Joey), Dotty Riley and David Conway (Tim); sisters Bonnie Headley, Sherri Fisher, and Dawn West; and grandchildren (great grandchildren) Jenny, Dustin, Shawn, Paul, Fletcher, Avery, Ian, Liam, Joshua, Laura, Aubry, Zhenia, Max, Daylon, Karma, Saraya, Kevin, Emma and Isabella.
Colleen was an avid reader, adventurer, prospector, big game fisher, as well as stream and lake angler. She was also a pioneer in paranormal investigating, researching the metaphysical throughout the 1970s. Her passion to spend hours with a palette and brush in hand made her an adept artist. Most of all she loved spending time with family and her lifelong friend Gayla.
A celebration of Life will be held at The Orangerie at Red Butte Gardens (300 Wakara Way) on Sunday March 1st from 9:00am to 2:00pm. Light refreshments will be served and guests will have access to the gardens; please take a stroll outside and enjoy the outdoors and views with mom. This will be a casual occasion.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Feb. 22 to Feb. 24, 2020