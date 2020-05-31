Colleen Rae Fowles

1943~2020

Colleen Rae Fowles passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 in Murray, Utah. She was born on January 30, 1943 to Robert and Arita Turpin, in Murray, Utah. She was married to Frank Fowles for 58 happy years and together they had 3 amazing sons. In her younger years, she was well liked by everyone, but due to several accidents, she suffered from injuries affecting her health over the last 5 years. We will miss her, but we know she is now free from those pains. Colleen was a loving person and family was always her number one priority. She enjoyed family outings including camping, fishing, and ATV riding. She had hobbies of collecting butterflies, stitching embroidery, and making quilts. She is survived by her husband; Frank, her sons; Brian (Diane), Richard (Karyle), Mike (Ann), her granddaughter; Mickell, and her sisters; Ann McNeil and Karen Knowlden. She was preceded in death by her parents. A viewing will be held Tuesday, June 2 from 6-8 PM at Memorial Mountain View: 3115 E 7800 S, Cottonwood Heights. Graveside services will be Wednesday, June 3 at 11:00 AM open to all within social distance guidelines, with an immediate family gathering at 10:30 AM for the closing of the casket, all at the same location.



