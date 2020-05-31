Colleen Fowles
1943 - 2020
Colleen Rae Fowles
1943~2020
Colleen Rae Fowles passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 in Murray, Utah. She was born on January 30, 1943 to Robert and Arita Turpin, in Murray, Utah. She was married to Frank Fowles for 58 happy years and together they had 3 amazing sons. In her younger years, she was well liked by everyone, but due to several accidents, she suffered from injuries affecting her health over the last 5 years. We will miss her, but we know she is now free from those pains. Colleen was a loving person and family was always her number one priority. She enjoyed family outings including camping, fishing, and ATV riding. She had hobbies of collecting butterflies, stitching embroidery, and making quilts. She is survived by her husband; Frank, her sons; Brian (Diane), Richard (Karyle), Mike (Ann), her granddaughter; Mickell, and her sisters; Ann McNeil and Karen Knowlden. She was preceded in death by her parents. A viewing will be held Tuesday, June 2 from 6-8 PM at Memorial Mountain View: 3115 E 7800 S, Cottonwood Heights. Graveside services will be Wednesday, June 3 at 11:00 AM open to all within social distance guidelines, with an immediate family gathering at 10:30 AM for the closing of the casket, all at the same location.

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune from May 31 to Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
2
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Memorial Mountain View Mortuary & Cemetery
JUN
3
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Mountain View Mortuary & Cemetery
3115 East 7800 South (Bengal Blvd.)
Salt Lake City, UT 84121
(801) 943-0831
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
May 30, 2020
May 30, 2020
Im so sorry to hear this.
Colleen always seemed to have a smile and I loved her laugh. I would try to get her to laugh just to here it even in the hard times she had. Matron of a fine family.
Kevin Fairbourn
Friend
May 30, 2020
Colleen you were such a sweetheart to everyone. I am so very sorry to hear of your passing. Your family will be lost RIP all your pain is gone now.
Shirley Miller
Friend
May 29, 2020
Brian and Diane. My condolences to you both. She was so beautiful lady.
Daisy Chadee
Coworker
