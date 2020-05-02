|
|
Colleen C. Gregory
1928-2020
Colleen Carter Gregory, beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully at her home on April 29th. Colleen was born on June 2, 1928 to Gwendolyn Carter and Alma William Carter. She married her high school sweetheart, Tom, in the Salt Lake Temple on June 25th, 1947. Together they raised 7 children. Colleen loved to dance whether it was tap dancing, hula dancing, ballet dancing or ballroom dancing. She and Tom started dancing together in high school and kept on dancing for the next 72 years until Tom passed away last August. They loved the friends they made dancing at the Senior Center.
Colleen had her Master's degree in Education and taught Elementary school for many years. She loved working with the Gifted Program where she used her many creative ideas to help her students excel. She also taught college classes for the BYU Continuing Education Department. She excelled at so many things but her greatest legacy was as a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Family was always her highest priority and nothing brought her more joy than gathering them all together as often as she could. She will be remembered for her fun Easter egg hunts, Christmas parties, Pinatas, Birthday calls, and her amazing Christmas village. She gave the gift of time to all of her family by never missing an opportunity to show up and support them whether on the field, the stage, at special events, or supporting their fundraisers. Most of all she will be remembered for her beautiful smile that could light up any room. Colleen is survived by her children Tom (Luanne), Scott (Karen), Marianne (Jeff) Richardson, Jon (Joan), Becky (John) Suchy, Bob (Sue) and 22 grandchildren and 35 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Thomas and her son Ron.
Her family would like to thank her amazing caregivers from Aspen Ridge Hospice and Homewell Healthcare for taking such good care of her.
Due to current restrictions the services will not be open to visitors outside the immediate family. If you would like to watch her services live at noon on Monday May 4th, please contact a family member via email or text by Sunday evening to receive the link. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to the Huntsman Cancer Foundation.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from May 2 to May 3, 2020