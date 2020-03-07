Home

Colleen Morrill Beckstom

Colleen Morrill Beckstom Obituary
Colleen Morrill Beckstrom
1930 ~ 2020
West Jordan, UT-Our kind and beloved mother, grandmother, sister, and friend Colleen Morrill Beckstrom, age 89, rejoined her heavenly family March 2, 2020.
She was born September 18, 1930 a daughter to Dellos, Loree, and Pearl Morrill. She grew up in Utah with her 8 siblings. She met her sweetheart LeGrand Beckstrom and they married in the LDS Logan Temple on 8/28/1950 where they were happily together until his death in 1983. Colleen was an exceptional mother, to her three sons Brent, Kirt, and Glen. She was a soft spoken, compassionate and devoted member of the LDS church who served many callings. She was a wonderful baker, and also enjoyed crochet, arrowhead hunting, puzzles, and spending time with her family and friends.
Colleen is survived by her sons: Brent (Debbie), Kirt (Barbara), Glen(Elaine), 12 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren, and siblings.
A viewing will be held in her honor on Monday March 9th, 2020 from 6-8pm and Tuesday March 10th, 9-10am at the LDS church located on 8539 S 2200 West in West Jordan, UT. Her funeral services will be held at the same location on Tuesday March 10th beginning at 10:30 am. Interment at the West Jordan City Cemetery. For more information and online condolences please join us at www.independentfuneralservices.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 7, 2020
