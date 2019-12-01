|
Colleen Anderson
"C.J."
We lost our sister, aunt and friend, Gladys Colleen Anderson "C.J." , while at dinner with her family, from a massive heart attack. She was born February 1, 1943 to James and Eliza Jensen in Murray, Utah. She worked as an accountant and CPA, retiring from AT&T. Colleen married Fred Eldredge, later divorced, but remained friends. She did not have children, but loved all her many cute pets more than most people. Colleen loved Mustang Convertibles, Cadillacs, Frank Sinatra, Willie Nelson and a good glass of red wine.
C.J. is preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Carol Ann; two brothers-in-law and one sister-in-law. She is survived by eight siblings: Georgina Shaw, Francis Jensen, Val Jensen (Shirley), Kenneth Jensen (Linda), Deanna Steadman, Mardean Parsons (Ron), Anita Coots, and Lynette Hainsworth (Thayne); and many, many nieces and nephews.
C.J. was cremated and her ashes will be scattered in the spring at one of her favorite places. There will be a Celebration of her life on Friday, December 27, 2019 from 1-5pm at the VFW Club, (poop deck), Post 3586, 2920 Highland Dr. downstairs. Please stop by, share some memories and raise a glass to "C.J.".
The family would like to thank the employees and patrons at the Italian Village for their heroic efforts to save our sister; and also the emergency team at Intermountain Medical Center.
In Lieu of flowers, please donate to Best Friends or The Humane Society, and Hug your family every day!
Sis, you were one of a kind and we know you are hanging out with Mom and Dad. Our hearts are broken, but we know you are at peace and Flying with Angels.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Dec. 1, 2019