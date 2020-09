Colleen Rae Matthews, 81, passed away peacefully on Tuesday September 8, 2020 at her home surrounded by loved ones. Born May 9, 1939 in Aberdeen, South Dakota to Everett and LaRhea (Hoops) Shearn. She was raised in Compton, California by LaRhea and Max Brown.Graveside services will be held on Friday, September 11, 2020 at the Provo City Cemetery beginning at 1:30 PM. For a full obituary and to share condolences with the family, please visit www.larkincares.com