Colleen Kay Timothy



1939 - 2020



Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend returned to her Heavenly Father on November 25th, 2020 at the age of 81. Colleen was born on November 7, 1939 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Born to Thomas Kenneth Miller and Dorothy Gladys Kimbrough. She has a special place in her heart for her foster parents William "Old Bill" and Sadie Green who loved her like their own. She married her sweetheart Dick Timothy on March 19th, 1965 and was sealed for time and eternity on March 19th, 1977 in the Salt Lake City temple. Colleen said, "her proudest moment is being the mother of 6 wonderful sons, seeing them become fathers and having all her wonderful grandchildren".



Colleen worked at National Semi-Conductor as a supervisor for 25 years. Colleen enjoyed the outdoors. She liked to go camping, fishing and deer hunting. She also enjoyed cooking and spending time with her family especially with Dick, they were always side by side.



She is survived by her children William (Ann), Robert (Linda), Mark (Karen), Matthew (Beverly), Luke (Lisa), Adam (Tonya), 26 grandchildren, and 35 great grandchildren.



She has a lot of friends that helped her throughout her life. We would like to thank them all for their love and support.



Services will be held December 3rd at Larkin Sunset Gardens 1950 East Dimple Dell Road in Sandy, Utah 84092. Viewing visitation will be from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Following the viewing there will be a graveside service at 11:00 a.m.



