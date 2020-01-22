|
1933 - 2020
Collene Annette Moulton Frantz, loving wife, mother, grandma and friend passed away Jan. 17, 2020. Born Oct. 7, 1933 to E. Dewey and Blanche Moulton of Heber, Utah. Married her sweetheart Norman "Bud" Frantz on February 14, 1951. Later sealed in the Mt. Timpanogos Temple. Survived by her daughters: Annette (Lynn) Smith, Karma Roberts, Sandra (Kelly) Savage, Lesa (Tracy) Davis, Susan Sperry,15 grandchildren and 33 great grandchildren. Preceded in death by her parents, husband, Bud, siblings Melvin Moulton, LaRae Miller, Derial Moulton, Margie Petersen, son-in-law Jeff Sperry and many in-laws.
Member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints with a testimony of the gospel. She showed what great love, strength, kindness, wisdom, charity, service, humor and endurance should look like. Known for playing the piano by ear, dancing and singing, being a great cook, compassionate listener as well as wonderful conversationalist. She was happy about completing her education in later years. She loved and worried about us all. Mom was a great example of true love and was thinking of us to the very end. We are so blessed to have had her. Heaven gained a little angel.
Love ya, love ya, love ya Mom! This is not good-bye, see you soon!
Funeral services held at 2:00 pm on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020 at Larkin Sunset Gardens 1950 E. Dimple Dell Road (10600 S.) Sandy, Utah, with a viewing prior from 12:30 - 1:30 pm. Special thanks to MarKae.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020